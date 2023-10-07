Arnold Schwarzenegger admits to feeling like 'damaged goods' as he gets older

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals he goes through existential crisis

Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up about his waxing struggles with body image as he continues to age.

During an appearance in the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show, the 76-year-old actor revealed he deals with existential crisis due to his body getting out of shape everyday he wakes up.

“I kind of smile because every day I do look in a mirror and I say, ‘Yep, you suck,’” the Terminator star confessed.

“I look at this body … look at those pectoral muscles that used to be firm and perky and really powerful with a striation in there. Now they’re just hanging there. I mean, what the hell is going on here?”

The seven time Mr. Olympia winner went on to explain that such drastic body transformation from his youth days takes a toll on his self esteem.

“I never, ever thought about that when I was 30 years old or 40 years old that this [was] going to happen,” he added. “It just sucks.”

The former politician blamed the open heart surgery he had at 50, claiming it left him feeling like “damaged goods” for the first time.

“That was the first time where I felt kind of vulnerable,” the Predator star said. “Where all of a sudden the doctor says, ‘You shouldn’t lift that heavy anymore.'”

Despite the grievances, Schwarnegger is determined to make the most out of his life until he is no longer able to do so.

“The bottom line is I’m 76 years old,” he said. “I’m full of energy. I’m full of enthusiasm. I’m as enthusiastic and as excited as I was when I was 30 years old.”

“I just always see mountains in front of me to be climbed and so as long as I see those mountains I keep my enthusiasm and excitement and that fire in my belly to keep climbing and climbing and climbing.”