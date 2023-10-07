Selena Gomez ‘grateful’ to H.E.R. for being part of Rare Impact gala: ‘I’m crying’

Selena Gomez is grateful for all the love she received for her work towards mental health awareness as she hosted the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Only Murders in The Building star, 31, expressed her appreciation to everyone who supported the event including H.E.R., who did a special musical performance at the gala.

The 26-year-old Every Kind of Way singer took to her Instagram to share a gushing tribute to Gomez, 30.

“Selena, you are such a beautiful person inside and out,” H.E.R. wrote alongside a carousel featuring a snap with Gomez.

“Thank you for your IMPACT and congratulations on an amazing event!!! thank you for having me [heart emoji] performing with you and then performing for you all in the same week [crying laughing emoji]”

Upon receiving the sweet shoutout, the Disney alum commented, “I’m crying [crying face emoji] I have no words. Thank YOU so much for being apart [sic] of the most important cause to me.. I couldn’t be more grateful! Love you!”

Apart from H.E.R., many big names were in attendance including Martin Short, Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome, Gomez’ pal and kidney donor Francia Raisa and Sofia Carson.