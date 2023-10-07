Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez officially settle divorce six months after split

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have officially settled their divorce six months after their break up.

The Thank u, next singer, 30, and the real estate agent, 28, tied the knot in May 2021, just five months after announcing their engagement. The date of separation in the divorce filing was February 20, but the couple didn’t file for divorce until last month, per E! News.

According to TMZ, in the divorce settlement, Gomez will not be receiving spousal support as his tax-free payment of $1,250,000 upfront. He will also be receiving half of the net proceeds from the sale of their former Los Angeles home, in addition to Grande paying for his legal fees.

The news of the couple’s split came just two months after they celebrated their second anniversary together.

At the time, the singer was filming her upcoming movie, Wicked, in England until the SAG-AFTRA strikes began July 14.

Amid the reports of their divorce, sources revealed that the Into You singer had started dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. At the end of July, Ethan filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay.