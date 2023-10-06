Drake announces break from music

Drake considers taking break from music in order to give his health the care it needed.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” Drake talks about his probable hiatus during an episode of his show “Table for One” on Sirius XM’s Sound 42, per Hot97.

“I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life.”

“I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I’m just saying what it is,” the rapper continued.

“So, I need to focus on my health, and I need to get [that] right, and I’m going to that.

“I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is,” he continued. “Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”

The rapper's 5-year-old son, Adonis, appeared in the music video for his new song, 8AM in Charlotte, which was released on Thursday.

“All right. Adonis, tell me about your beautiful piece of artwork that you sold me,” Drake says in the footage, as Adonis is holding a piece of art.

“So it’s the same story,” the rapper’s son replies. “So the goat was running away from the other monsters. And the other animals. And a flower blocking the way.

“So the flowers of fire,” the little one continued. “The racing car was maybe helping the goat. And there was this, some stairs who’s like a jail stairs. And there was one person who was on top. And he got killed by the stick by the track. [sic]”