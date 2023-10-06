Holly Willoughby murder and kidnap plot suspect ‘aims to kill’ This Morning star

A person described as a loner and accused of conspiring to abduct and harm Holly Willoughby allegedly reached out to a contract killer in the United States to carry out the plot, as revealed in court today.

Gavin Plumb, 36, employed as a security guard at a shopping center in Essex, purportedly intended to create a 'restraint kit' at his residence, where he had also concealed weapons, according to statements made in court.

The father of two, who had previously held jobs at Pizza Hut and McDonald's but quit when his weight reached 35st, stood before the court facing charges that included solicitation to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnapping.

Plumb was allegedly discovered in possession of weapons and was accused of contacting a hitman in the United States with intentions to harm the 42-year-old television presenter, as detailed in Chelmsford Magistrates' Court this afternoon. Following his arrest on Wednesday, it is reported that officers seized a mobile phone and electronic devices from his apartment.

Prosecuting, Shefa Begum, told the court Plumb was part of a 'vast network of like-minded individuals' and had a 'detailed plan'. Ms Begum said that weapons had been found in his flat and that he had 'conspired' with a man from the United States and arranged for him to fly to Britain. The unnamed accomplice has not been arrested.

Ms Begum told the court: 'In this matter, he's made detailed plans with another to kidnap and murder. He had arranged flights and transfers for these offences to be carried out.'

Appearing before district judge Caroline Jackson he spoke only to confirm his name and address. He was remanded in custody and will appear before the city's crown court on November 3.

Holly, 42, has apparently been left 'distraught' and pulled out of presenting This Morning after learning of the plot to kidnap her.

Rishi Sunak conveys a message of support to Holly Willoughby

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conveyed a message of support to Holly Willoughby during a live appearance on This Morning.

Rishi Sunak appeared on the ITV show today and said his thoughts are with Holly. He said he was 'so sorry to hear about everything that is going on with Holly', adding: 'I wanted to send my best to her and her family and to all of you'.