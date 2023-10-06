Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce thanked by NFL for Publicity with Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce thanked by NFL for Publicity amid Taylor Swift romance

Donna Kelce says NFL is grateful to the Dolce family for their publicity amidst Travis Kelce’s high-profile romance with Taylor Swift.



"All I can tell you is the NFL is laughing all the way to the bank," Donna told Jennifer Vickery Smith in Got It From My Momma podcast. "Good for them. They're getting the ramifications of everything."

The football players mother said that NBA told her, “the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than if they paid a million dollars to a PR firm”.

"We're normal, relatable, genuine, authentic," she added.

Recently, Donna Kelce have shared highly viral moments with the Shake it Off singer at the last two of the Chiefs' Sunday Night Football games, with the singer warmly putting her arm around Donna in one.

Donna also addressed how its like to be getting so much attention because of her son’s new relationship with the Eras Tour singer, "So it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride," she says.

"I feel like I'm in an alternate universe," adds. "Because it's something I've never been involved with ever before."

Travis Kelce’s romance with Taylor Swift is one of the biggest talks of the town right now, and the tight ends mother seems to be getting all the attention, which she is handling well.



Watch Donna Kelce on Jennifer Vickery Smith in Got It From My Momma podcast below:



