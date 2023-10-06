Margot Robbie mastered THIS skill on vacation in Nicaragua

Margot Robbie was slated to start producing three or more films per year after her role in The Wolf of Wall Street, where she nailed the Brooklyn accent. As a result, Robbie utilised that opportunity to take a holiday before beginning her demanding filming schedule.

Robbie selects Nicaragua as the location of her trip. It is simple to understand why Robbie selected this as her getaway from Hollywood given the vast rainforests, mountains, volcanoes, and beaches to explore.

However, instead of Robbie's trip to paradise being uneventful and enjoyable, she had a peculiar experience—an experience that seemed too strange to be true.

After talking to her friend Steffany, the two decided to travel to Nicaragua to check out the nation and take part in a surfing camp.

After working long hours on set for months on end, the camp provided an opportunity to reconnect with their origins of days spent surfing throughout their childhood in Queensland and just unplug for a week.

"In the surf Margot mastered going left down the line, winning the ‘most goofy’ award at the end of the week (goofy is when you surf with your right foot forward), while Steffany won MVP (most valuable player), as she always put her concern for others first," Chica Brava surf school revealed.

When it came time to say goodbye, Robbie opted to extend her trip by two days because she had such a fantastic time at camp.

When it was actually time to go, "there were hugs, smiles, laughter, and tears" at that point.