Thundering news! Holly Willoughby 'murder and kidnap' plot suspect is REVEALED

A big development in Holly Willoughby's kidnapping plot!

An individual who was charged over an alleged scheme to kidnap and harm Holly Willoughby had a past where they once weighed 35st and remained housebound for several years. This was after they left their job at Pizza Hut due to health reasons, as exclusively revealed by MailOnline today.

Gavin Plumb, aged 36, is scheduled to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday, facing allegations of solicitation to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnapping.

Today, police officers are stationed at Holly's London residence, where she resides with her TV executive husband Dan Baldwin, and their three children.

Plumb, who was apprehended on Wednesday and formally charged this morning, gained attention as the subject of a 2018 BBC feature on weight loss. He chronicled his journey for the corporation, which began when he reached 35st due to excessive junk food consumption and an average weekly intake of 36 pints of cola.

His LinkedIn profile indicates he worked as a kitchen assistant at Pizza Hut for a year until 2012. However, he claimed that he was unable to work because he was physically incapable of leaving his flat, effectively confining himself to his home for a minimum of four years starting in 2014.

According to neighbors familiar with him, Plumb, who used to only venture out to dispose of trash in communal bins, has become more active lately and has even started taking driving lessons.

Holly, 42, was left 'distraught' and pulled out of This Morning this week after learning of a plot to kidnap her, it has been claimed.

Fans were baffled when she went missing from the morning show - and was replaced by a big-name co-star instead.

Host Josie Gibson, 38, was joined by the much-loved Alison Hammond, 48.