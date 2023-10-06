Alia Bhatt gears up to bring ‘Jigra’ to life: ‘We are rolling'

Alia Bhatt shares interesting glimpses from the set of her upcoming film Jigra

Alia Bhatt dropped some interesting glimpses from the set of her upcoming movie, Jigra, which she will be co-producing as well along with Dharma movies.



Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actress shared photos from the first day of shooting, expressing her excitement for her new venture.

"We're rolling. Day one of bringing our Jigra to life," she wrote. "Stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts. Fingers and toes crossed for the journey ahead."



Last month, the 30-year-old actress made an announcement that she is co-producing an upcoming Dharma Productions movie alongside her mentor, Karan Johar.



In a touching Instagram post, the Gangubai actress reminisced her memorable journey with the renowned production house, recalling her debut as an actor in Student of the Year to producing a movie with them.



She wrote, "Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward."

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra will hit the big screens next year on September 27, 2024.

