Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s recent outing shut down conflict rumours

Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez’s recent photos from a McDonalds drive-thru shut down the rumours of conflict between the couple.



The 51-year-old actor spotted grabbing lunch with his better half at the fast food outlet’s drive-thru in Los Angeles, on Thursday morning.



In the pictures, the Boy Next Door actress photographed chowing down a burger as the two appeared to be in happy mood.



A few days ago, Affleck and Lopez were engaged in a heated argument after the Gone Girl’s actor intimate car meeting with his ex Jennifer Garner.



The 51-year-old actor was spotted with his former love interest, sharing an intimate moment in his car while their daughter, Seraphina was seated in the passenger seat.

Their affectionate display raised concerns about Good Will Hunting actor's relationship with his current wife, Lopez.

However, the couple's recent outings made their fans relieved as they appeared to be on good terms with each other.