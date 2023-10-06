Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome spotted at Selena Gomez's Rare Impact

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome show support for Selena Gomez's charitable event.

Taylor Lautner and his lovely wife, Taylor Dome, were the picture of romance as they graced the red carpet on Wednesday night.

They attended the prestigious Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit, an event hosted by none other than the multi-talented Selena Gomez.

Lautner, known for his role in the Twilight series, was wearing black velvet suit paired with matching tennis shoes.

His wife, Dome, complemented his style in black gown and a chic grey blazer adorned with white pinstripes over her petite frame.

Nearly a year has passed since the Taylors, Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome, exchanged their vows in a beautiful ceremony at Epoch Estate Wines in Paso Robles, California.

This union marked a significant milestone in their relationship, which had blossomed since 2018, following Taylor Lautner's previous high-profile romances, including a brief fling with none other than Taylor Swift.

The three Taylors found themselves reenacting the viral Spider-Man pointing meme together.

Taking to Instagram, Swift wrote, "Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to @taylautner for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors."

