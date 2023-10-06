Zendaya and Tom Holland's puppy date at 'Puppy Heaven' in London

Tom Holland and Zendaya added a puppy charm to their latest romantic outing in Tom's home country, the UK.

This dynamic duo, whose relationship blossomed on the set of the Spider-Man movies, had long been surrounded by dating rumors before officially confirming their romance in 2021.

Both Zendaya and Tom shared glimpses of their visit to the historic Battersea Dogs & Cats Home on their Instagram accounts. Established in 1860, Battersea is a renowned animal rescue center located in London.

The couple's Instagram updates showcased their sheer joy as they interacted with a group of adorable puppies at Battersea.

Notably, they did so while donning hazmat suits, adding a unique and playful twist to their visit. Their outing was a testament to their shared love for animals and their ongoing journey as one of Hollywood's most beloved couples.

Zendaya shared a moment where she cradled a tiny puppy who extended a paw towards her.

The star noted, "Got the lil leg going lol," and even quipped that her own dog, Noon, might be a little jealous when he detects the scent of the puppy on her.



