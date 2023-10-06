Christian Bale recalls why he was not interested to do James Bond role

Christian Bale has explained why he initially declined James Bond role.



According to Daily Express, Pierce Brosnan left the James Bond franchise back in 1999 with his final movie The World Is Not Enough.

After Pierce exit, Christian was eager to perform Bond character in the new movie. In this regard, producer Barbara Broccoli went to American Psycho actor with the offer but he declined it outrightly.

Speaking to Daily Express, Christian finally revealed why he rejected the offer.

“James Bond was every despicable stereotype about England and British actors,” said Batman star.

Christian then discussed about his 2000 movie American Psycho in which he depicts the role of a serial killer and even likened the role to James Bond by saying, “I already played a serial killer”.

However, the Bond role then went to Daniel Craig, who starred in the 2006 movie, Casino Royale.

In addition, Daniel was featured in his last Bond film, No Time to Die in 2021 and then announced his exit from the franchise.

The franchise is now seeking new actor to play the role of James Bond in the upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, Christian was not the only one who refused Bond role, Matt Damon also had same thoughts but he even called Bond a “misogynist” as well.

It is reported that the new Bond movie will be directed by Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan.