David Beckham breaks down in tears as he confronts alleged affair trauma

David Beckham was overcome with emotions as he recalled he and his wife Victoria Beckham were "drowning" amid the difficult phase they faced in 2003 when reports of the footballer's alleged affair came to light.

During his candid new Netflix documentary, Beckham, the ex-England captain became emotional as he revisited the challenging period.

Back then, the media incessantly covered David and Victoria's marriage due to allegations of an affair between David and his former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos.

Holding back the tears, David, 48, began telling the camera and docuseries director, Fisher Stevens: "When I first moved to Spain, it was difficult because I had been part of a club and a family for my whole career, from the age of 15 until I was 27 years old. I get sold overnight, the next minute I'm in a city, I don't speak the language. More importantly, I didn't have my family."

"Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad."

At this point in the series' fourth episode, the sportsman was overcome with emotion and tears after being asked by Fisher Stevens how he and Victoria made it through that period. After taking a few beats to think, David responded: "I don't know. I don't know how we got through it, in all honesty."

Through tears, he continued: "Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we're fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had, was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it's our private life."