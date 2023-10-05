Hugh Jackman to share truths of life in upcoming bombshell tell-all memoir

Hugh Jackman has reportedly been writing tell-all memoir after her split from estranged Deborra-Lee Furness last month.

A source told US Weekly, “Hugh is currently working on a memoir and he is in the early stages of writing it.”

Explaining why Hugh is eager to pen a book, the insider revealed, “Hugh’s choosing to write this book now because he’s finally being honest with himself and the divorce, while this book is the first step.”

While talking about Hugh and Deborra-Lee split, a source pointed out, “There was no drama or fighting – not that anyone is aware of, anyway. Hugh and Deb just reached a point where they were more like best friends.”

Reflecting on the memoir, source shared, “The content will be Hugh speaking about his life. He’ll be opening up about his life like never before.

“It’s been very healing for him,” added the source.

In September, another source spoke to US that the former couple “were so interwoven, so it’s an extremely tricky and gut-wrenching process dividing everything up and figuring out who gets what in terms of assets and finances”.

“The divorce filing will be formalised in due course, but before that happens, their aim is to come to an agreement,” remarked an insider.