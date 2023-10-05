 
Thursday October 05, 2023
Netflix remove shows due to expired licensing agreements

By Web Desk
October 05, 2023
Netflix to drop Fast and Furious, more in surprise catalogue revision

Netflix, the popular streaming service, regularly removes titles from its collection as a result of expired licensing agreements. These agreements are made with various content providers, who allow Netflix to stream their material for a set period of time. If a title is displaying a removal notice, it means that its predetermined time limit has been reached.

Recently, Netflix released a list of all the films and TV shows that will be discontinued in November. The list includes animated cartoons, as well as family-friendly films and television programmes.

Shows Leaving Netflix in November 2023:

  1. 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)
  2. A Fairly Odd Summer (2014)
  3. Bee Movie (2007)
  4. Cliffhanger (1993)
  5. Collateral (2004)
  6. Coming to America (1988)
  7. Conan the Barbarian (1982)
  8. Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library (2017) – Nickelodeon Removal
  9. Fast & Furious (2009)
  10. Fast Five (2011)
  11. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
  12. Girl, Interrupted (1999)
  13. Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie (2017) – Nickelodeon Removal
  14. Into the Badlands (Seasons 1-3)
  15. Jinxed (2013) – Nickelodeon Removal
  16. Terminator Genisys (2015)
  17. The Fast and the Furious (2001)
  18. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)
  19. Just Go With It (2011)
  20. Key & Peele (Seasons 1-3)
  21. Legends of the Hidden Temple (2016) – Nickelodeon Removal
  22. Liar Liar (1997)
  23. Mile 22 (2018)
  24. No Strings Attached (2011)
  25. Pride & Prejudice (2005)
  26. Reservoir Dogs (1992)
  27. The Thundermans (Seasons 1-2) – Nickelodeon Removal
  28. The Wiz (1978)
  29. Uncle Buck (1989)
  30. Victorious (Seasons 1-2) – Nickelodeon Removal
  31. Voice (2018)
  32. Steel Magnolias (1989)
  33. Tagged (Seasons 1-3)
  34. The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery (2015) – Nickelodeon Removal
  35. The Pink Panther (2006)
  36. The Pink Panther 2 (2009)