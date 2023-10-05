'Panicked' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle await 'humiliating' revenge

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly anticipating a big blow coming their way from an old acquaintance.

As per reports, the Duchess of Sussex has been on edge ever since her former friend Jessica Mulroney posted a cryptic quote hinting at the fallout of their friendship on Instagram earlier this week.

An insider told Closer Magazine: "Jessica is not yet openly indicating she's ready to sit down and dish the dirt on Meghan but the possibility is always there and it's a big panic for Meghan.”

"But there's a real prospect of other people with an axe to grind from her and Harry's past coming forward to get revenge and humiliate them,” they continued.

“This is the kind of thing that gives Meghan sleepless nights," the insider explained. "If she were to suddenly decide to change her stance and speak out it would be crushing for Meghan, not to mention humiliating.

The former best friends sparked rumors of feud after the Suits alum maintained her deafening silence when the 43-year-old marketing consultant was called out by the internet for her “problematic” behavior in the light of Black Lives Matter in 2020.

The twosome has since remained distant and hasn’t made any public outings together.

“The greatest fear for Harry and Meghan right now is for someone from her inner circle spilling the beans and embarrassing her. She's hoping and praying it won't happen, but only time will tell if she gets away with it,” the source spilled.