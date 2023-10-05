Meghan Markle's millions from Suits royalties help pay for Montecito home, lifestyle

Meghan Markle still makes her millions from her legal drama Suits

Meghan Markle reportedly continues to make her millions in the form of royalties from her hit legal drama Suits.

According to Marie Claire, the Duchess of Sussex still received monetary benefits from starring as Rachel Zane, each time episodes of the show aired, which has enabled to keep her luxurious lifestyle afloat.

Furthermore, Netflix also lined her pockets and considering that the show was among the streaming platform’s most popular, she likely made a pretty penny.

Her earnings from that one show alone were so much so that she reportedly contributed $2 million towards paying for her and Prince Harry’s $12 million Montecito mansion.

The remainder of the amount came from Prince Harry’s inheritance left to him by his late mother Princess Diana as the Duke of Sussex claimed that King Charles had cut him off financially.

Speaking about it in his explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2020 Prince Harry said: "Yeah, in the first half, the first quarter of 2020. But I’ve got what my mum left me, and, without that, we would not have been able to do this."