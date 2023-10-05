Khloe Kardashian gets ‘angry’ at Tristan Thompson for calling her ‘his person’

Khloe Kardashian not happy with Tristan Thompson for calling her ‘his person’

Khloe Kardashian’s ex and the father of her children, True, 5, and Tatum, 14 months, recalled and questioned his “hurting” actions with the Good American founder.



The NBA star revisited on the paternity scandal that caused a significat rift and ended their lengthy partnership.

The Cleveland Cavalier player, 32, welcomed his son Theo, 22 months old now, with Maralee Nichols in late 2021, just when he and Khloe Kardashian was waiting on their second baby via surrogate.

Now, the basketball pro is reflecting on his choices and actions and questioned why he would “hurt” people he loves.

"I think going down this journey that I've been on right now, especially what happened to my mom, I always ask myself, 'Why do certain things to hurt certain people?'" Tristan told Khloe, 39, on an episode of The Kardashians.

"I think the thing that always sticks to my mind, it's like, I know how much I care about you, I know how much I love you. You're my best friend. I meet my person—how come I've done so much wrong things to them? Why put you through that?” he pondered.

But Khloe didn’t feel any sympathy for his ex-partner, as all his cheating scandals rushed to her mind as Thompson called her “his person,” which he has done before many times.

"I'm not saying I don't believe him but I've heard this and, of course, it's angered me before," she expressed in a confessional.

Further adding, "Because I'm like, 'Well, if I f--king am, then why would you have treated me this way? And how many times. This isn't like a one-time thing and here we are. I love love and I am a hopeless romantic but that's not going to change how I feel and what happened."

Despite a rocky past, Khloe Kardashian doesn’t let Thompson’s actions stop her for prioritizing family, and being always there in the time of need, as she let Tristan and his brother Amari move in with her for a short time after their mother Andrea Thompson passed away.