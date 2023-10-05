Tristan Thompson fears his past 'mistakes' may mar daughter True's future

Tristan Thompson fears his past cheating 'mistakes' may destroy daughter True's future

Tristan Thompson expressed regret over his past actions, being afraid that he may “embarass” his kids, especially his daughter True, whom he shares with x-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.



The Cleveland Cavaliers star has four children with three different women.

Thompson remarked on Thursdays episode of The Kardashians, that True is getting to ‘understand’ his infidelity.

“True’s understanding stuff,” he told Kardashian, “Prince understands things.” referring to his 6-year-old son, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

“They go to school and they have classmates. The last thing I want them to do is ever feel embarrassed that I’m their father,” he added.

Thompson has an inevitable past of infidelity with Khloe Kardashian, with whom he has son Tatum, and also shares son Theo with model Maralee Nichols.

“Just remember, you’re not your past,” the Good American founder motivated him. “Your past doesn’t define you.”

Adding, “Moving forward, hold yourself in a way that you will be proud of. Or if your kids read something about you, you’re going to be proud of that.”

“Your legacy, what you want to leave behind, is way greater than what the world has been exposed to.”