World Cup: Netizens troll India for 'empty' stadium

World's biggest cricket stadium in India’s Ahmedabad wears a deserted look on October 5, 2023. — X

During the opening match — New Zealand vs England — of the ICC World Cup 2023, the world's biggest cricket stadium in India’s Ahmedabad wore a deserted look on Thursday.

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host three matches of the mega tournament including the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash on October 14 and the final slated for November 19.

The 132,000-capacity venue’s redevelopment was completed in 2021, hosting a day-night Test between India and England, as well as the last two IPL finals.

Efforts were made by the Narendra Modi government to attract fans but the empty seats shocked everyone, with netizens saying, “these pictures are looking so ugly, completely empty stadium just before the first ball”.

Here’s how uses on X, formerly Twitter, reacted



