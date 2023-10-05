Ciara credits motherhood in finally ending 'tired' relationship with Future

Ciara knew her relationship with Future was ending long before the engaged pair actually called it quits in 2014.

Reflecting on the tumultuous relationship during the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, the I’m Out singer considered how becoming a mother was a wake-up call for her.

“When you have a child, it’s very important to me, it’s no time to play around,” Ciara asserted, referring to her and Future’s now ten-year-old son, Future Zahir. “I am now responsible for another life, so what am I doing, how am I thinking that through?”

The Level Up songstress dubbed the breakup a “pivotal moment in [her] life,” acknowledging that she needed “joy” and wanted to “make sure [her] cup is full.”

“It’s almost like your taste buds change,” the chart-topping songstress further analogised. “You gotta also sometimes look in the mirror and reflect on yourself, like what are things that I could be doing differently in my life?”



Ciara, 37, and Future, 39, have had a notoriously hostile relationship since their breakup in 2014, just two months after welcoming their son.

Following the split, Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Cash, blasted Ciara online by calling her a “b***h” with “control problems.” The Life is Good rapper also dissed his baby mama’s current partner, NFL star Russell Wilson, in his song Turn Yo Clic Up.

Meanwhile, Ciara didn’t shy away from reciprocating the shade, having recently burst into giggles when asked about her co-parenting relationship with Future during an interview with The Shade Room’s Thembi last month.