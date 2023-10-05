Kourtney Kardashian no longer tolerating Scott Disick’s ‘BS’ as due date approaches

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s “amicable” co-parenting relationship is finally coming to a head.

Citing Star, The U.S. Sun reported on Wednesday that the oldest Kardashian sister is finally cutting out her on-again-off-again ex and is asking her family to do the same.

An insider informed the outlet that Kourtney, who is currently pregnant with her first baby with husband Travis Barker, is being extra watchful over her three children with Disick, keeping his contact “to a minimum.”

“Now that she’s starting a family with Travis, there isn’t room for Scott anymore,” the insider claimed.

The insider further noted that the Kardashian clan “pity” Disick and are finding it difficult to ice him out despite Kourtney’s request to not invite him over.

Scott, 40, and Kourtney, 44, are currently co-parenting their three children from their near-decade-long rollercoaster relationship that finally ended in 2015 when Disick allegedly had an affair with stylist Chloe Bartoli.

Notably, this was the final straw in a series of cheating scandals that Disick was allegedly involved in.

But Disick, who has been a regular on their reality TV show since 2007, stuck around and is particularly close with Kourtney’s younger sister, Khloe.

The Poosh founder herself has sung praises for Scott since their split, recognising that her “soulmate” Scott will be in her life “forever” in a 2019 KUWTK episode.

However, her sentiments have allegedly changed over the last two years since she met and married Blink-182 drummer, with whom she is expecting their first baby soon.

“She never knew what she was missing until she got together with Travis and can’t believe she put up with Scott’s BS for so long,” the insider declared.