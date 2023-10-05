Joe Jonas stays back at mediation for two hours longer than Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is making the most of the ongoing mediation sessions amidst a bitter custody battle with estranged wife Sophie Turner.

As the first of the four-day session concluded on Wednesday, the Jonas Brothers frontman was spotted discreetly exiting the NYC office building at around 8 p.m., almost two hours after Turner left.

In photographs obtained by Page Six, the former Disney star looked washed-out after the nearly 10-hour-long custody negotiations as he exited through a service driveway and hopped into the backseat of a black SUV.

Meanwhile, Turner was spotted exiting the main entrance at around 6 p.m. with her lawyers.

Earlier in the day, the Game of Thrones alum was also spotted leaving her temporary swanky Tribeca apartment, which was lent to her by close pal Taylor Swift while she settles her divorce with mutual ex, Jonas.

The What a Man Gotta Do vocalist is reportedly hoping to end the week on "better terms" with his former wife-of-four years after a tumultuous few weeks following their separation, per the outlet.

The estranged pair’s conflict came to a head when the X-Men actress filed a lawsuit against Jonas for “abducting” their two daughters, 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine, which he vehemently denied.

Currently in an interim agreement to keep their children in the U.S., the devoted parents are utilising the mediation sessions to reach a “fair agreement” on the kids before the lawsuit trial begins in January.