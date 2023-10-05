Kylie Jenner didn’t attend Jordyn Woods’ birthday bash despite ‘invitation’

Kylie Jenner ‘skipped’ her friend Jordyn Woods’ 26th birthday party in Paris even after their lost relationship was recently revived.



Page Six confirmed that Kylie Jenner did receive an invitation for Wood’s star-studded 26th birthday celebration on Monday evening at the InterContinental Paris Le Grand.

The outlet further confirmed that although Jenner was in Paris, she left for Los Angeles on Saturday, snubbing the birthday girl.

However, Kylie not attending the birthday celebration didn’t stop Jordyn Woods from having the best birthday ever with friends like Jaden Smith, who dated the Kardashians star previously.

Woods looked gorgeous in a puffy, black-and-white off-the-shoulder minidress styled with strappy heels, studs and a decent neck piece.

There is no clear reason as to why Kylie didn’t attend her friend’s birthday party.

“There are images of them together several times in Paris,” as per Page Six, throughout the week-long event of designer shows.

The pair was also spotted spending time together during the New York Fashion week in September.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder even documented their day of shopping at Acne Studios, as the pair shared mirror selfies.