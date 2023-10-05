Tom Cruise owes $728 debt to Strictly judge Shirley Ballas: Here’s how

Tom Cruise knows how to do a ballroom dance as he took the lesson from Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas who made a big revelation on BBC panel last year.

During her appearance on panel show, Would I Lie To You, the dancer shared that the Top Gun star was in debt to her.

She admitted that Tom owed her £600 (728.28) after she gave him a three-hour dance lesson many years ago.

Shirley recently addressed this issue on This Morning on Wednesday after host Josie asked her, “'I hope Tom Cruise has paid you now.”

However, the dancer shared, “He still hasn't paid me for the private lessons that I gave him! Yes, three hours.”

Later on, Shirley turned to the camera and stated, “Come on Tom if you're out there get your cheque book out.”

To this, Holly Willoughby remarked, “Yeah, cough up,” while Josie said, “Tom Cruise pay up!”

Shirley and Tom met several years ago when the actor was married to Nicole Kidman at the time and he wanted to impress his then wife with a salsa on their anniversary.

Earlier, Shirley pointed out at the panel show that the “lesson she gave to Tom should have been two hours but it ran over and extended to three”.