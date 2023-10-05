Jennifer Lawrence recalls interesting behind-the-scene moment from 2011’s X-Men set

Jennifer Lawrence has recently recalled her interesting behind-the-scenes moment from her X-Men series while reflecting on her distinguished acting career.
Speaking on BBC Radio 1's Ali Plumb, Lawrence dished on the blooper reels which she never watched but did remember the moments they were captured.
In 2011, the actress revealed that at the time of filming X-Men: First Class, she would scream “LUNCH” to discontinue the scene.
Lawrence confessed, “When you want a scene to be over, you are like, ‘LUNCH.’”
The Red Sparrow actress mentioned she never likes unnecessary acting and rehearsing.
Lawrence also pointed out that she felt anxious while standing still for longer period of time after finishing a scene in the movie.
The actress also talked about makeup process for her Mystique character in the movie.
Lawrence disclosed, “It would take eight-hour makeup sessions and the need to stay focused when transitioning from the makeup chair to being in front of the camera.”
Meanwhile, the actress also discussed about the challenges of movie-making process that would seem arduous and daunting at times.
