Ariana Grande, Ethan slater are ‘living together’ in New York City: Source

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are allegedly living together.



Source claimed to Us Weekly that the Thank U, Next singer and her new beau are living together in New York City.

“Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife [Lilly Jay] that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York,” an insider told the outlet.

“They’re really happy and really good for each other,” the source added. “All of her friends love him.”

The couple was reported to take this step less than 12 months after meeting on the set of Wicked in London.

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande started growing close several months after the movie started shooting in December 2022.

Ariana Grande, 30, was married to Dalton Gomez before her blooming romance with Slater. She married him in May 2021, but soon parted ways on 27th July.

The 7 Rings singer later files for divorce on 18th September for separation on Feb. 20.

Meanwhile, Slater also filed for divorce from his wife after 10 years of marriage together.