Rachel Zegler speaks in favour of Taylor Swift after ‘cruel’ comments

Rachel Zegler has recently spoken in favour of Taylor Swift after being slammed by Barstool Sports podcast hosts over her rumoured romance with Travis Kelce.

The Pardon My Take podcast hosts made negative comments about the singer’s second public appearance to support her rumoured boyfriend.

Several Swifties defended the songstress which also included actress Rachel Zegler.

“It’s not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to Taylor Swift,” wrote The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star in a post on X/ Twitter, in response to the video.

Rachel said, “But the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated.”

“You will never see people speaking this way about a man,” continued the Snow White actress.

Rachel further mentioned, “That goes for a lot of different scenarios. We do not pick apart men’s attitudes and relationships the way we do women’s and it’s not always just men who speak this way about us.”

“Women can and do, too. It sucks,” she added.

Rachel also spoke out after looking at the response that dismissed actress’ words.

“Seeing a lot of ‘it’s a joke’. “But you’ve got to understand that since the beginning of time ‘you can’t take a joke’ has been synonymous with ‘let me say a horrible thing about women without suffering the consequences’ - we’re sick and tired! It’s never been funny! Get a life!” explained the actress.