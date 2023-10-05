Kate Middleton shares delightful news about Princess Charlotte's singing skills

Kate Middleton, who visited the Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell on Wednesday, shared an interesting thing about her only daughter Princess Charlotte in chat with a little girl named Liza.



In adorable conversation with the 8-year-old girl during her latest outing, Kate said that Princess Charlotte, who is also 8, brightened her morning with a song.

"I heard my daughter singing this morning and it’s a song called ‘Shine Jesus Shine’ and that made me very happy this morning,” Princess Kate told Liza in video shared to X, formerly Twitter, by Rebecca English of the Daily Mail.

The Princess of Wales's comment caused sweet Liza to exclaim, and Kate replied, "Do you know that song? Does it have the same tune? I heard that this morning and it made me very happy this morning."



Princess Kate asked the little girl about her favorite song and who she was at the center with to get to know her better. In a cute connection, Liza stood directly in front of Kate for a group photo.

During the visit, Kate also penned a handwritten note in support of Ukrainian refugees: , "We are all thinking of you."

However, Kate refrained from signing her name, which the royals often do to avoid risk of forgery.