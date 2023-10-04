Jodie Turner-Smith family shares two cents on her divorce from Joshua Jackson

The family of Jodie Turner-Smith expressed surprise over her divorce from Joshua Jackson.

The actress' husband was left 'heartbroken' when she filed for divorce on Monday after nearly four years together.

Joshua, 45, who was pictured without his wedding ring on Tuesday, 'isn't thrilled' about the termination of his marriage - but insisted that no one else is involved and that their union had simply 'run its course'.

Now it's emerged that Jodie's own family in the UK had no idea the divorce bombshell was coming and have also been stunned by the dramatic events in the marriage this week.

A family source told us: 'We were all shocked and saddened to hear about the divorce and we're thinking of Jodie right now and wishing her the best.

The couple - who share three-year-old daughter Juno Rose Diana - noted their date of separation as September 13, according to TMZ. However, it wasn't until this week that Jodie, 37, filed for divorce, citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

Previously a source revealed: 'Joshua is heartbroken over the divorce, he always thought that he would be married and grow old with his family, and everything would be happily ever after.