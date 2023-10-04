Sofia Vergara not happy with ex-husband Joe Manganiello’s new romance: Here’s why

File Footage

Sofia Vergara has recently reacted to her ex-husband Joe Manganiello’s new relationship with Caitlin O'Connor two months after they announced their divorce.



A source told Life & Style, Joe never wanted to “intentionally upset Sofia with his new relationship”.

“But he does feel like enough time has passed,” said an insider.

As far as Sofia is concerned, the source pointed out that she’s “clearly still upset, especially now that Joe’s publicly showing off his new, younger girlfriend”.

The source further mentioned that Sofia has also received “dating offers” following her divorce but she isn’t ready to jump back into the dating for now.

However, looking at Joe with someone new made the American Got Talent judge to find a new relation for herself.

For the unversed, Sofia and Joe announced their separation after seven years or marriage as they issued a joint statement back in July.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce, as two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for the respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” read the statement via Page Six.