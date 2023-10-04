How Hugh Jackman's retail therapy pushed actor for remarriage

Hugh Jackman following his divorce from ex-wife Deborra-Lee, apparently already has his sights set on finding love once more.

The couple split up after 27 years of marriage, but it appears Hugh hasn't given up on romance just yet.

According to sources, the X-Men actor's "biggest priorities" include "finding love again."

"Everyone expects Hugh will remarry fairly quickly," they claimed.

"He’s such a soft-hearted person and is likely to fall for the first girl who catches his eye, there’s a freeway of ladies lined up around the block to date him," a source said.

Along with Taylor Swift and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, Hugh has also been spending time with a new set of friends. The group was pictured the earlier this week along with Hugh's Deadpool co-star Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively.

The foursome may have been supporting Taylor's newest rumoured love interest, Travis Kelce. The Red singer accompanied her squad to the games, sparking rumours of a romance between the two.

Hugh appears to be interacting with the proper individuals at the moment if he wants to find love once more. The duo met in 1995 and the hopeless romantic instantly fell in love. Hugh popped the question after just four months, and they were married less than a year after first meeting.