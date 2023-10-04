From Kim Kardashian to Joe Jonas see Hollywood's most creative Halloween costumes

As October begins, Hollywood celebrities gear up to create the spooky and unique looks as their Halloween costumes.

From organising mysterious parties to recreating iconic characters, the industry A-listers create drama for the festive season.

As the festival approaches, let’s have a look at the most creative Halloween costumes wore by several renowned figures.

Kim Kardashian as Mystique



Last year, Kim Kardashian transformed herself into a sultry X-Men character.

The reality TV star was dressed from head-to-toe as blue X-Men character Mystique from the hit Marvel Comics superhero franchise.

Several fans of the Skims founder lauded her creative Halloween look as their favourite one so far.

Lizzo as Marge Simpson



The famous rapper, Lizzo dressed up as Marge Simpson from the animated iconic sitcom, The Simpsons.

The Truth Hurts singer wore a similar costume as the character which included yellow make-up, signature blue hair, and a red necklace.

Heidi Klum as a worm



The most bizarre look which grabbed the attention of netizens was Heidi Klum’s giant warm costume.

The TV host who is famous of throwing grand Halloween parties appeared in front of the camera's dressed head-to-toe as a big warm.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner dressed as Addams family



The now-estranged couple, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner set the bar high after dressing up as Gomez and Morticia Addams in 2018.

The former love birds added the same props to their Halloween look including a bouquet of red roses and Thing on Jonas' shoulder.

Kendall Jenner as Jessie from Toy Story

Kendall Jenner pulled a safe costume for Halloween as she dressed up as Jessie, a character from Toy Story 2.

The 27-year-old super model transformed herself into Jessie by wearing a cow printed chaps attached to denim belt bottoms, a strapless mini top, paired with a cowgirl hat.

Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon



Paris Hilton completed her childhood dream and dressed as Sailor Moon on the eve of Halloween in 2022.

The famous media personality took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Dressed up as my Childhood icon Sailor Moon. Happy Halloween."

Kylie Jenner as Bride of Frankenstein

Kylie Jenner’s spooky transformation as the Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 sci-fi horror film left her fans amazed by her dedication.

In 2022, the beauty mogul unveiled three different looks for the character on her Instagram handle.

Vanessa Hudgens as white swan

Vanessa Hudgens channeled Natalie Portman's Oscar-winning role in Black Swan as she dressed up as a white swan for Halloween party.

The High School Musical artist donned all-white ballerina outfit paired with feathered headpiece.

Beyoncé as Barbie

Beyoncé and her eldest daughter Blue Ivy went into the pink fever as they dressed up as Barbie in 2016.

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes as Powerpuff Girls

The renowned Riverdale trio, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes dressed up as everyone’s favourite childhood animated show, The Powerpuff girls, for Halloween in 2020.

