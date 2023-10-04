Taylor Swift needs to rethink before painting the town ‘Red’ with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift may wanted to take things further and farther with new rumoured beau Travis Kelce but she had to make a significant choice before introducing him to the world.

The pop queen, to the great joy of the music and sports worlds, has made little effort to keep her connection with American football player Travis out of the spotlight in recent weeks as she has cheered him on from the stands at Kansas City Chiefs games with family and friends.

The Red singer is on a break from her world-beating Eras Tour, focusing on knowing Travis and spending time with her loved ones.

However, the insider informed Us Weekly that she didn't decide to reveal her new relationship easily.

According to the source, "Taylor’s doing all the things she hasn’t had time for lately, like going out with her friends and staying out late. She has decided she’s not going to hide anymore. She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life.”

As per another insider, the new pair talks every day and is "really enjoying" getting to know one another.

In addition, they stated that Taylor is taking their relationship "day by day" but has "high hopes" for it.