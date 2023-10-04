Inside Kate Middleton's 'first love', exes before Prince William romance

Kate Middleton boasts a fair share of exes

Before she committed to an opulent yet restricting royal life with Prince William, Kate Middleton was linked to several men across her life.

Just like the Prince of Wales, the Princess also boasts a fair share of exes, who had her heart long before the former finally put an engagement ring on her finger.

Take a look at the list of Princess of Wales' ex partners since her college.

Willem Marx:

Kate and Willem were romantically involved together in college at Marlborough, only years shy of the Princess’s relocation to Scotland where she eventually met her current husband.

Her friends described Marx as her “first love.”

As per reports, he works as a journalist for CNBC in London, and is happily married to Italian TV presenter Johanna Botta.

The couple is also parents to a little boy.

Rupert Finch:

After moving to Scotland for higher studies, Kate ended up dating university fellow Rupert Finch.

The couple only dated for nearly a year, and according to sources, the future Queen was friends with Prince William the whole time.

"Kate actually had another boyfriend when she first got to St Andrews, Rupert Finch, who by all accounts was a nice man,” they revealed.

“Prince William, he kind of expressed a bit of interest but I think Kate was still playing hard to get. He wasn’t terribly sure if she was interested."

Since marrying Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs in 2013, Finch is currently working as a solicitor.

Henry Ropner:

Though magical, William and Kate’s relationship wasn’t without hardships. The pair broke up twice during their years-long courtship.

Despite the intervals being short-lived, Kate made sure to make the most out of it. According to reports, she dated a wealthy man named Henry Ropner around that time.