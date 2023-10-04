BTS' Jungkook sets record straight on dating rumors: 'Stop talking about it!'

BTS’s Jungkook cleared the air on rumors circulating about his love life during a live broadcast earlier this week.

The 26-year-old K-pop star appeared on Stationhead to interact with fans real-time on Monday, Oct. 2, where he addressed speculations that he has a girlfriend.

“I want to address something because I’ve been seeing comments about it—I don’t have a girlfriend,” he said, according to Soompi.

The Euphoria singer went on to reiterate that he is “currently not dating anyone,” noting that he doesn’t “feel the need to have one” due to his busy schedules.

“I just want to focus on my work now,” said Jungkook. “I don’t have a girlfriend, so please stop talking about it.”

He quipped that his only “girlfriend” is his BTS fanbase, the ARMY. “Right, my girlfriend is ARMY. I just have ARMY now. Stop talking about it.

“Ah [now that I’ve said it], it felt exhilarating. I only have ARMY now, so don’t worry. I’m only looking at ARMY now, so really, don’t worry, okay?” the pop star added.

In other news, the BTS star is set to release his solo album titled, Golden, next month.

Since the K-pop band went on an indefinite hiatus, Jungkook has released two record-breaking solo singles.