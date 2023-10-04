Prince William, Kate Middleton 'miss opportunity' to benefit from Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton never did anything to mark Black History Month

Prince William and Kate Middleton were called out for their hypocritical approach of celebrating Black History Month which they notably never did in the presence of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle.

After it emerged that the Prince and Princess of Wales were the first senior members of the royal family to attend a Black History Month since 1987, royal commentator Afua Hagan questioned the couple’s motivations.

Speaking to Newsweek, the expert took note of the pair's behaviour against the backdrop of claims levied by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex where in a 2021 Oprah interview, the former actress claimed that there were concerns about her unborn child's skin tone.

"It just seems to me, why now? And it's a bit too late," Hagan said.

"Does it ring true for me? I'm not sure. Is it good that they're marking something? Yes, it is. I mean, the theme for Black History Month is celebrating our sisters. It's about uplifting black women."

Hagan noted that Meghan, who has Nigerian roots, was never acknowledged for her background as a Black woman and that it was a 'missed opportunity'.

"But they had a black woman in their family, and they chose not to do that. With Meghan Markle, they never marked Black History Month while she was part of that family. I think that's a real shame and a complete missed opportunity."