Ice Spice heaps praise on Ben Affleck after latest collaboration

File Footage

Ice Spice opened up about her recent collaboration with Ben Affleck in a Dunkin' commercial, calling him the most comforting person to work with.



In a latest TikTok interview with Variety, the rapper showered praise on the Gone Girl actor, who also directed the ad, for his excellent work ethics.

"Ben Affleck is a very, very comforting person to be directed by," the 23-year-old singer said. "He’s just been in it for so long that I just felt very secure working with him."

The artist, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston admitted that the Jennifer Lopez’s husband made her feel “comfortable” and “guided” her well during an ad shoot.



"He had his Batman figure, or whatever, like, in his office. That was fire," Ice remarked about Affleck’s famous role as Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman.



Ice’s commercial with Affleck was unveiled at the star-studded ceremony of MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).



The rapper who grabbed the attention of music lovers with her viral song Munch (Feelin' U) on TikTok, gained popularity through collaborations with renowned artists like PinkPantheress, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift.

Earlier in September, the Barbie World singer won the best new artist title, marking her first VMA.









