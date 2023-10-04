SZA reflects on secret ‘childish’ fling with Drake amid ‘Slime You Out’ release

Though usually private about her dating life, SZA reminisced about the good days when she ‘dated’ Drake during the 2000s.

Talking to Rolling Stone for her cover story published on Tuesday, the Kill Bill singer fondly recalled her short-lived, “childish” romance with the rapper.

“We were really young,” the now 33-year-old songstress acknowledged of her 14-years-prior relationship.

“It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish,” she reflected.

Fresh out of highschool, then 18-year-old SZA dated 23-year-old Drake in 2009, right at the cusp of his breakthrough in the music industry, though she quashed any “underage” speculations by clarifying that it was “completely innocent” and nothing “creepy” was going on.

But their romance was never revealed to the world, and it probably would have stayed that way had Drake not explicitly name-dropped SZA in his 2020 banger, Mr. Right Now.

“Yeah, said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait / ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08,” he rapped, spilling the beans.

However, the notoriously private-about-her-dating-life Grammy-winner took it in good spirits, playfully teasing Drake for getting the date wrong.

“So it was actually 2009 lol,” she tweeted after the song release, further clarifying that “it’s all love all peace” between her and and the Degrassi alum.

Drake recently collaborated with SZA on his newly-released song, Slime You Out.

