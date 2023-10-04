Selena Gomez breaks silence on why she unfollowed Dua Lipa on Instagram

Selena Gomez wants everyone to calm down about her alleged feud with Dua Lipa after unfollowing her Instagram account earlier this summer.

In an interview with Fast Company on Monday, the 31-year-old singer was probed about the apparent shade while discussing her relationship with social media.

“It was an accident!” the former Disney star pleaded not guilty.

Further explaining the incident that drove both Selenators and Lipa Loves wild back in June, the Rare Beauty founder clarified that the whole thing was just an unfortunate slip of the finger.

“I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram,” she said, chuckling. “Then somebody called me and was like, ‘What happened with Dua?!’”

The Only Murderers in the Building actor tried to get ahead of the rumour mill by posting a picture of herself wearing a polka dot dress by Versace, with which Dua Lipa had collaborated for her capsule collection earlier that month, captioning it “A little Versace/ Dua moment.”

The Levitating hitmaker was delighted at the gesture, liking the post and commenting “angeeeeeeeel” with multiple heart-eye emojis, as per Page Six.

Since the incident, the Kill ‘em With Kindness singer re-followed Lipa, proving that there is no bad blood between the two.