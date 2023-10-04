Selena Gomez shows love to David Beckham and clan with sweet remark

Selena Gomez couldn’t help but gush over the ‘beautiful’ Beckham family as they all stood together united at the launch of Netflix’s documentary, Beckham.

David Beckham was joined by his fashion designer and fore Spice Girl Victoria at the London premiere on Tuesday. The couple’s four children, Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12 were also in attendance. Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Romeo’s girlfriend, Mia Regan, also joined in for the group shot.

Following the premiere, Brooklyn took to his Instagram to gush over his dad in an endearing post. “I am so proud of you dad x @davidbeckham x congratulations x what a beautiful night [heart emojis],” he wrote next to the family picture. “Love you so much xx.”

The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, couldn’t help but be in awe of the whole Beckham clan together, as she commented, “Most beautiful family.”

The Disney alum is close pals with Nicola and Brooklyn, and she jokingly referred to the three of them together as a ‘throuple.’

Prior to the London premiere of the new Netflix documentary, the Single Soon singer was joined by Nicola and Brooklyn as she spent a chic week in Paris. Apart from attending the Fashion Week, the Selena was seen hanging out with her pals in multiple outings.

The trio was seen hanging out at a soccer game and heading out to fancy dinners amid their other separate engagements in the French capital.