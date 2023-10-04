Unknown assailants attack policemen deployed outside PTI's Insaf House in Karachi

PTI workers stand outside the Insaf House in Karachi in this file photo. — PTI/Facebook

At least 20 to 25 unknown assailants attacked the police personnel stationed outside the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Karachi headquarters, Insaf House, police said on Wednesday.



The attackers tore the uniforms of the policemen and also attempted to seize weapons from them, the police told Geo News.

They, according to the police, pelted stones at the officers and vandalised their patrol vehicles. When more personnel arrived at the scene, the attackers fled on motorcycles.



During a search in the wake of the incident, 30 bore pistols and four rounds were discovered, the police said.

An investigation into the incident started after a case, with Additional Sub-inspector (ASI) Shamoon Daniyal as complainant, was registered against the unidentified individuals at the Tipu Sultan Police Station.

The assailants have been booked for rioting, assaulting police officers and violence. Police are conducting raids to apprehend the suspects.

According to the first information report (FIR), around 20 to 25 attackers on motorcycles launched the attack on policemen outside the Insaf House.

The FIR also mentioned that the assailants raised slogans as well. They were also armed with sticks, batons, and incendiary weapons.

The culprits also subjected officer Adil Rahman to violence and tore his uniform. Search warrants are being executed to apprehend the suspects, and cases have been filed against them by the police.

Insaf House in trouble

Last week, the PTI was faced with another legal challenge as the person who rented the Insaf House approached a court to seek the unpaid rent worth more than Rs10 million for the past 12 years.

According to details, PTI has not paid 12 years of rent for the establishment in Karachi and owes Rs13.9 million to the owner [calculated till July 2023].

Therefore, the party leadership, including President Arif Alvi, might face legal consequences after the owner filed a case against PTI leadership under section 15 of the Sindh Rental Ordinance Act 1969.

The rent agreement for the party's Karachi headquarters was inked between the landlord and PTI's late leader Naeem ul Haque, President Arif Alvi and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail. Meanwhile, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Samar Ali Khan signed the agreement as "guarantors".

Under the rental agreement, PTI leaders including Alvi, Ismail and Haque (late) had agreed to pay Rs100,000 in rent each month.

It is also important to note that the PTI had moved the court to de-seal the Insaf House after it was sealed following the May 9 incidents which saw attacks on army installations including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.



The court, directing the authorities to de-seal the party's office, has barred any gathering of more than five people at the premises.