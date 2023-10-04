Michael Jackson’s Lionsgate Biopic ‘Michael’ set to for global ‘Universal’ release

Michael Jackson’s Lionsgate Biopic Michael is all set to release globally.



Starring the popstar’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, the biopic has been announced by Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International for global distribution.

Universal is going to handle the whole international market, except Japan, with Lionsgate looking over the domestic release.

The biopic will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, with a script by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan, alongside the production of Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody), John Branca and John McClain. The latter two are also the co-executors of the Michael Jackson Estate.

Michael will set off for production after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

The King of Pop’s biopic assure fans of a brand new portrayal of the unique man who became a legend. The movie explores every aspects of Jackson’s life, from his best performances to sings that became pop music benchmarks.

“Michael’s decades-long career left an indelible mark on the way audiences experience entertainment all over the world,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair, Joe Drake.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with our friends at Universal to give global audiences new insight into the complex life of one of the most prolific artists the world has ever known.”