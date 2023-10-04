Late strike by Tel seals victory for Bayern Munich in dramatic comeback against Copenhagen

Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel has scored five times after coming off the bench this season. AFP

Teenage striker Mathys Tel became the hero for Bayern Munich, securing a late 2-1 victory against FC Copenhagen in a thrilling Champions League Group A clash.

The match saw Bayern Munich struggling to find their rhythm against a resolute Copenhagen side that took the lead early in the second half with Lukas Lerager's clever bouncing drive. However, a superb solo effort from Jamal Musiala equalised for the German champions, setting the stage for Tel's decisive late strike.



Thomas Mueller's impact off the bench was instrumental in Bayern Munich's comeback.

The veteran forward used his experience to set up Tel's winning goal, displaying exceptional determination and skill.

Copenhagen had thwarted Bayern's attempts to break their compact defense for most of the game, but the late surge from Bayern's substitutes proved decisive.

Bayern Munich's victory maintained their impressive streak in the Champions League group stage, extending it to 15 consecutive wins.

Despite their struggles and injuries, the team showcased resilience and determination to secure the vital win. The win puts Bayern at the top of Group A with six points, demonstrating their ambition for European success this season.

Players and fans alike acknowledged the intensity and drama of the match. Tel's goal, coming off the bench, showcased his impact as a super-sub, further underlining his growing reputation.

The match highlighted the competitive nature of the Champions League, where late goals and unexpected turnarounds can define the outcome and leave a lasting impact on the group standings.