Taylor Swift expands her celeb squad as Miles Teller and Keleigh join at NYC home

Miles Teller and Wife Keleigh join Taylor Swift's NYC circle.

On a lively Tuesday, Taylor Swift's renowned circle of celebrity friendships expanded its ranks with the arrival of Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh at her New York City residence.

Fresh from an Italian vacation, the couple paid a visit to their friend Taylor, who is currently immersed in a new romance with Travis Kelce.

Keleigh made another appearance alongside Taylor Swift, this time at a recording studio, where the music sensation flaunted her toned legs in cycling shorts.

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner continued to seek solace at Swift's residence amid her ongoing divorce battle with the singer's ex, Joe Jonas.

Reports have indicated that Swift has been a pillar of support for Turner during this challenging time.

Just last week, it was reported that the singer hosted a "girls' night" for the actress at her home, as detailed by Page Six.

Turner and Swift, who briefly dated Joe Jonas in 2008 when they were teenagers, were spotted having dinner together at the luxurious Hotel Barriere Fouquet, joined by several other friends.



