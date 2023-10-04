Matthew Hayden terms Islam force behind team's discipline

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden admired the Pakistani team's discipline Tuesday which he believes is because of Islam, as the Green Shirts were in action against the Aussies in Hyderabad.
The views were expressed as the former Australian was busy in commentary on the Pakistan-Australia ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match in Hyderabad.
"Well it is very focused around Islam, which is a central and core thing to this playing unit. The way of life in the Pakistan team leads to greater discipline, which I greatly admire after all cricket is a discipline as well," the former batter said.
He further noted during commentary: "You have to be committed, invested and consistent — these are all those things that Islam represents to the culture."
It must be noted that Australia beat Pakistan by 14 runs during the high-scoring match.
Despite brilliant knocks from skipper Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed, the Men in Green fell short in the chase of 352 and suffered their second consecutive loss in the warm-up matches.
Pakistan will play the Netherlands at the same venue on October 6 in their first World Cup game while Australia will travel to Chennai to play India on October 8.
The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place in India with 10 teams fighting for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.
The Cricket World Cup will be played in a round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.
The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.
Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023
October 6 — vs Netherlands in Hyderabad
October 10 — vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad
October 14 — vs India in Ahmedabad
October 20 — vs Australia in Bengaluru
October 23 — vs Afghanistan in Chennai
October 27 — vs South Africa in Chennai
October 31 — vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
November 4 — vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)
November 11 — vs England in Kolkata
