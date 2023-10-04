Leonardo DiCaprio's iconic 'Titanic' costume to go up for auction

Leonardo DiCaprio's iconic costume from the blockbuster film Titanic is going up for auction next month, with an estimated value of up to $250,000.

The three-piece suit, consisting of a waistcoat, trousers, and shirt, was worn by DiCaprio in his portrayal of Jack Dawson, a poor artist who falls in love with Rose DeWitt Bukater, a wealthy socialite, aboard the doomed Titanic cruise ship.

The costume is part of a larger auction of film and television memorabilia being held by Propstore Auctioneers in London on November 9-12.

Other items up for auction include Harrison Ford's bullwhip from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Tom Hanks' sneakers from "Forrest Gump," and C-3PO's head from Star Wars.

The auction house says that DiCaprio's costume is "one of the most iconic and sought-after costumes in cinema history." It is expected to attract bids from collectors and fans around the world.

Titanic was released in 1997 and became the highest-grossing film of all time, a record it held for over a decade. It won 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for James Cameron.

The film has remained popular ever since, and DiCaprio's performance as Jack Dawson is considered to be one of his best. The costume is sure to be a prized possession for any fan of the film or of DiCaprio's career.