Why moms of Taylor Swift's lovers adore her?

Taylor Swift has a secret love spell to cast on the mothers of her lovers or is it her pure hidden propensity?

The singer herself might not want to spill the secret but to our disposal, Candace Owens did the job in her Candace Owens podcast.

In her podcast, she revealed the chemistry and physics that goes behind the Blank Space songstress's immediate linkage with her beau's mom.

"Taylor has this propensity to immediately become friends with whoever she's dating their moms way too soon," she began her argument followed by an example of "Matt Healy of 1975 [band] her former two-week fling."

The American commentator then showed a picture of Swift with Matty Healy's mother and in the next slide, it was the Gorgeous singer with Travis Kelce's mom.

The host asserted on the picture of Swift with Kelce's mom in the stands and the singer was rooting for her. She added, "I don't think Taylor Swift follows football," and never did till "this Sunday."

"She rooted as the most dedicated Kansas City Chiefs man that you have ever seen."

Owens then taunted the singer-songwriter and called her emotion "emotive" and that she would "pass out if they [the team] didn't complete a pass."

She ended her opinion of the Red singer by dubbing her as the "mean girl and annoying and cringy."