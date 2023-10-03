Woody Harrelson makes comeback to London stage with award-winning 'Ulster American' play

Woody Harrelson is all set to return to London stage along with Andy Serkis and Louisa Harland in new David Ireland’s award-winning play Ulster American at Riverside Studios.



According to Variety, Woody made a comeback to London stage for the first time in 20 years to play Oscar-winning American actor Jay Conway in the black comedy.

The outlet reported that Andy will star as English director Leigh Carver, while Louisa will play the role of Northern Irish playwright Ruth Davenport in the show.

Moreover, Jeremy Herrin will direct this new series after his successful productions of A Mirror and Best of Enemies. The play is produced by Second Half Productions.

Jeremy said in a statement shared by the outlet, “I’m delighted that this roller-coaster of a play has summoned such a stellar roster of talent to join us for this pitch-black comedy at the beautifully refurbished Riverside Studios.”

“I’ve always admired David Ireland’s fearlessness and the way he manages to skewer pretension in its many guises. It’s an honour to bring the legend that is Woody Harrelson to London; to welcome Andy Serkis back to the stage after so much success in the movies; and to enjoy the brilliant Louisa Harland going toe-to-toe with them both,” stated the director.

Jeremy added, “It’ll be a thrilling evening and I can’t wait to see our audience’s reaction to this explosive show.”

Meanwhile, Ulster American will begin from December 4 until January 20, 2024 at Riverside Studios in London.